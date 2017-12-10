Politics

Table the new social grants deal in parliament for interrogation: DA

10 December 2017 - 13:58 By Sipho Mabena
Sassa card. File photo.
Image: POWER987 News via Twitter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the Inter-ministerial Committee on social grants as well as SA Social Security Agency to table the new grants distribution system in Parliament for MPs to interrogate the feasibility of the proposed timelines and cost estimates.

DA shadow minister of social development Bridget Masango said there could be no more delays and obstruction by Sassa and Social Development officials.

"Parliament has an obligation to ensure that any agreement reached between Sassa and Sapo (SA Post Office) is feasible and will not inconvenience millions of South Africans who depend on social grants. Minister (of social development) Bathabile Dlamini’s attempts to stonewall the negotiations between Sapo and Sassa have yet again exposed her inability to effectively lead the Department of Social Development‚” Masango said.

The party welcomed the signing of the services agreement between Sassa and Sapo announced on Sunday by chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on social grants Jeff Radebe that will facilitate the implementation of a new social grants payment system from 1 April 2018.

