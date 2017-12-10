It’s time now to hear from the top politicians at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

“The Esidimeni arbitration hearings have concluded this year with senior officials put under the spotlight and searing reactions from bereaved relatives.

“We now need to hear from the top politicians who are ultimately accountable for this tragedy in which 143 mental patients lost their lives‚” the DA’s Gauteng spokesman on health‚ Jack Bloom‚ said on Sunday.

Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is due to testify on January 22 next year‚ followed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and National Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Bloom said he hoped that they would not be as evasive as the Gauteng Health Department officials who had appeared at the hearings.

“Suspended Head of Department Barney Selebano ended his testimony with a heartfelt plea for forgiveness‚ but this was only after contradictions were exposed in his evidence and he tried to evade responsibility for what occurred.