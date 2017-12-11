ANC treasurer general Dr Zweli Mkhize wants the party’s 54th national conference to restore the confidence and dignity of all South Africans.

“We must look at our leaders and make sure that we get the best of what the African National Congress can offer amongst ourselves and then take the ANC forward‚” he said.

Mkhize called on councillors to remain “humble” and show “exemplary” behaviour in serving their constituency.

“We need to correct our politics. It must be politics of service delivery. We look at how you work with our people … We don’t want you because you belong to my faction‚ which will protect you even when you are doing wrong.”

Mkhize addressed a crowd of about 200 ANC supporters on Sunday afternoon in the Emdeni Secondary School hall in Emdeni South‚ Soweto.

He said radical economic transformation would be addressed at the ruling party’s conference to bring the economy to the “majority of our people”.