PGA Tour suspends Mark Hensby for failing to provide doping sample

The PGA Tour on Monday said it has suspended Australian Mark Hensby for one year for violating the sport's anti-doping policy.

The 46-year-old had failed to provide a drug testing sample, the PGA said in a statement, adding that it would not be making any additional comments on the suspension.

He will be eligible to return on October 26, 2018, one year after the date of the violation.

The veteran has one PGA Tour win to his name, the 2004 John Deere Classic, to go with a win at the 2005 Scandinavian Masters on the European Tour and three Web.com Tour victories.

The Melbourne native has battled injuries since being hurt in a car accident in 2006 and has undergone three shoulder surgeries.