Before all the serious discussions of policy-making and deciding who next will lead the ruling party‚ the ANC Youth League wants its members to be welcomed to the ANC’s national elective conference by partying up a storm.

This is suggested through a poster circulating on social media‚ depicting the face of ANCYL President Collen Maine and popular socialite Nicole Nyaba dressed in a bikini‚ which advertises what is dubbed the "ANCYL Welcoming Party"‚ scheduled to take place on Friday.

Details on the poster have listed the party venue as the Cubana in Fourways which has been in the news recently.

This was the same club where former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana assaulted three women in August shortly after a heated debate on who would become President Jacob Zuma's successor.

According to Manana‚ who has since been convicted of the assault‚ the women had also called him gay‚ a term he found offensive.

The club found itself in hot water following the incident after it was revealed that on the morning of the assault‚ it had been selling alcohol to patrons after hours.

According to the Gauteng Liquor Act‚ nightclubs may not sell alcohol between 8am and 2pm.

Meanwhile‚ Nyaba who will co-host the ANCYL event alongside Maine‚ took to her Instagram account to promote the event.