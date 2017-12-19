Politics

Anglican archbishop calls on new ANC leaders to uphold ethical standards

19 December 2017 - 09:57 By Nashira Davids
Cyril Ramaphosa took the reins of the governing party on Monday evening at the party's 54th elective conference‚ where the ANC's new top six was elected.
Image: ALON SKUY

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is looking forward to ''critical engagement'' with the new leaders of the ANC.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning‚ Makgoba promised that the country's faith community would support the new leadership if they "re-establish values-based‚ ethical and moral leadership''.

"On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa and the National Church Leaders' Forum‚ I congratulate the new leadership of the ANC on their election‚" he said.

The new leadership has already attracted some scorn‚ with some worrying about their close association with President Jacob Zuma.

Controversial Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza is Ramaphosa's deputy‚ while the secretary general is Ace Magashule‚ who has frequently faced allegations of state capture.

Makgoba‚ who has been a vocal critic of Zuma‚ said he would seek an audience with the ANC's incoming top brass.

"As people of faith‚ our hope is always in God and not in any political party or leader. But we do need leaders of integrity who will put the common good above all else.

"I look forward to critical engagement with the new leaders of the ANC. The country is looking to them to work for the common good‚ to promote equality of opportunity and to uphold the highest ethical standards.''

