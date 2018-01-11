The failure by the ANC NEC and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to recall Jacob Zuma on Wednesday only proves that the ANC is incapable of change‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

DA national spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said Zuma and his “cabal of corrupt cronies” had wreaked havoc on the country.

“He has made reckless decisions‚ destroyed key public institutions‚ weakened our democracy and ruined our economy‚ all under the noses of the ANC leadership.

“Yet‚ despite all of Zuma’s indiscretions‚ Ramaphosa has failed to recall him showing that the ANC will not self-correct and that we can only expect more of the same‚” Van Damme asserted.

She said that if Ramaphosa was truly serious about rooting out corruption‚ Zuma would no longer be the president of South Africa.

“South Africans deserve a capable President who will act in their best interest at all times‚ not someone who abuses their power and steals from the people.

“It is quite clear that Ramaphosa is not equal to the task of getting rid Zuma as the majority of the ANC is still made up of corrupt and selfish leaders who put filling their own pockets before the needs of the people‚” Van Damme said.

She added that the DA would continue to pursue every possible avenue to hold Zuma accountable for the 783 counts of corruption against him as well as his role in state capture.