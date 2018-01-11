Politics

ANC NEC's failure to remove Zuma proves Ramaphosa is more of the same: DA

11 January 2018 - 19:09 By Timeslive
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa talks to his deputy DD Mabuza and ANC Treasure General, Paul Mashatile. File photo.
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa talks to his deputy DD Mabuza and ANC Treasure General, Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

The failure by the ANC NEC and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to recall Jacob Zuma on Wednesday only proves that the ANC is incapable of change‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

DA national spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said Zuma and his “cabal of corrupt cronies” had wreaked havoc on the country.

“He has made reckless decisions‚ destroyed key public institutions‚ weakened our democracy and ruined our economy‚ all under the noses of the ANC leadership.

“Yet‚ despite all of Zuma’s indiscretions‚ Ramaphosa has failed to recall him showing that the ANC will not self-correct and that we can only expect more of the same‚” Van Damme asserted.

She said that if Ramaphosa was truly serious about rooting out corruption‚ Zuma would no longer be the president of South Africa.

“South Africans deserve a capable President who will act in their best interest at all times‚ not someone who abuses their power and steals from the people.

“It is quite clear that Ramaphosa is not equal to the task of getting rid Zuma as the majority of the ANC is still made up of corrupt and selfish leaders who put filling their own pockets before the needs of the people‚” Van Damme said.

She added that the DA would continue to pursue every possible avenue to hold Zuma accountable for the 783 counts of corruption against him as well as his role in state capture.

Parliamentary rules for Zuma impeachment likely ready 'end of March'

A subcommittee of Parliament’s rules committee is hoping to finalise parliamentary rules for the impeachment of President Jacob Zuma‚ including their ...
Politics
1 day ago

NEC must act decisively on Zuma’s future: MKMVA

President Jacob Zuma's future as the leader of the country must be dealt with thoroughly by the ANC’s newly-elected national executive committee and ...
Politics
3 days ago

Parliamentary committee to discuss procedures for presidential impeachment

Parliament indicated Sunday it would this week deliberate procedures for presidential impeachment, as pressure mounts on embattled incumbent Jacob ...
Politics
3 days ago

Ruling tightens noose for Zuma

With impeachment a growing possibility, president's camp starts to talk terms
News
12 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zuma and Kenyatta deepen partnership following Durban talks Politics
  2. ANC leadership to visit Madiba's gravesite in February Politics
  3. ANC NEC's failure to remove Zuma proves Ramaphosa is more of the same: DA Politics
  4. EFF must take responsibility for injuries of applicants at Capricorn TVET ... Politics
  5. Mkhwebane told to 'keep quiet' by EFF Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X