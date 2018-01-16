Slain Umzimkhulu councillor Mduduzi Tshibase’s fiance‚ Phumza Diko‚ broke down while testifying at the Moerane Commission in Durban on Tuesday as she recounted the pain of losing the father of their 19-month-old child.

The commission‚ investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal‚ had to take a short break to allow an emotional Diko to compose herself before continuing with her testimony‚ which lasted less than an hour.

Tshibase‚ 39‚ a teacher and ANC councillor in the Umzimkhulu Municipality in southern KZN‚ was gunned down on May 23 last year as he entered his home in Gugwini village outside Umzimkhulu. He was shot four times in the chest.

His murder followed that of Umzimkhulu Municipality speaker and ANC deputy secretary in the Harry Gwala region‚ Khaya Thobela‚ who was shot dead exactly a month earlier on April 23.