Opposition give Mbete Monday deadline to decide on state of the nation address
Opposition parties are in a new bid to force the postponement of the state of the nation address scheduled for Thursday.
This comes after National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete rejected a similar call by the DA earlier this week.
The parties have now written to Mbete, indicating that they were ready to approach the high court to lodge an urgent application seeking to interdict the address.
The parties have given Mbete until the end of tomorrow to postpone the address, failing which they will immediately file the planned urgent application.
They are arguing that it is “objectionable” for Mbete and her counterpart in the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise to allow the address to go ahead without holding President Jacob Zuma accountable.
The parties will also be demanding that the latest motion of no confidence in Zuma, scheduled for February 22, should be voted on through a secret ballot as was the case in the previous similar debate in August last year.
