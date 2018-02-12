'A good leader leaves when his time is up': A nation tweets for #Zexit

While the nation held its breath on Monday as the ANC's national executive committee planned to meet in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ to possibly decide the fate of President Jacob Zuma‚ people took to Twitter to air their views on the call for Zuma to step down.

One of those was academic Jonathan Jansen, who tweeted: “A good leader leaves when his/her time is up. You do not fight tooth and nail to leave with conditions. That's what crooked leaders do.”