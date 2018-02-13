Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has belittled the ANC decision to recall President Jacob Zuma from the Union Buildings‚ saying the governing party had no power to do so.

"This recall is an internal ANC resolution‚ and nothing more. It has no effect on Jacob Zuma’s current status as President of the Republic‚ and can be simply ignored by Zuma. Unless he tenders his resignation‚ this recall is not worth the paper it is printed on. The fact is‚ Jacob Zuma remains president‚ and remains in power. And as long as this is the case‚ our country suffers‚" said Maimane.

He said the only way to remove Zuma as the president of the country was for Parliament to do so through a motion of no confidence.

"It is Parliament that elects and removes a President‚ not the ANC. Therefore‚ the EFF’s motion of no confidence‚ provisionally scheduled for February 22‚ must be treated as a priority and brought forward to within this week‚ in order for Parliament to remove Jacob Zuma‚" said Maimane.

His call comes after the EFF gave National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete until 1pm on Tuesday to make a decision on its proposal to bring forward the motion. By the time of writing‚ it was not yet clear if Mbete had acceded to the call.

Maimane reiterated the decision by opposition parties that following a motion of no confidence in Zuma‚ the National Assembly should dissolve Parliament in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution.

"Anyone who wants to be the next president of this country must have the mandate of the people‚ and this can only be established through an early election. The people must elect the new South African President‚ not a few connected cadres within the ANC‚" added Maimane.