WATCH | Explainer: What does a recall mean?
13 February 2018 - 15:17
The ANC NEC has announced that President Jacob Zuma has been recalled as the president of South Africa on Tuesday, 13 February 2018. This is what a recall means.
President Jacob Zuma's days as head of state appear numbered after the ANC resolved to remove him from office.
In a press conference at Luthuli House on Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party's officials had told the president that he was going to be recalled.
"The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government," he said.
Political reporter Qaanitah Hunter explains what a recall is.
