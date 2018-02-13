Politics

WATCH | Explainer: What does a recall mean?

13 February 2018 - 15:17 By TimesLIVE

The ANC NEC has announced that President Jacob Zuma has been recalled as the president of South Africa on Tuesday, 13 February 2018. This is what a recall means.

President Jacob Zuma's days as head of state appear numbered after the ANC resolved to remove him from office.

In a press conference at Luthuli House on Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party's officials had told the president that he was going to be recalled.

"The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government," he said.

Political reporter Qaanitah Hunter explains what a recall is.

MORE

ANC confirms it has recalled Jacob Zuma

The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH | The moment the ANC confirms it has recalled Zuma

The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.
Politics
2 hours ago

Why Zuma won't resign

President Jacob Zuma has told some of his allies that he will not resign because he is angered by ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cabinet meeting postponed as signs point to impending Zuma resignation Politics
  2. Two options for ANC in Parliament if Zuma refuses ‘recall’: analyst Politics
  3. Zuma must resign or be devoured by vultures: Mantashe Politics
  4. Only way to remove Zuma is through no-confidence motion: Maimane Politics
  5. Ramaphosa will be the country's next president: Magashule Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: What does a recall mean?
ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
X