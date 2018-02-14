Politics

No secret ballot in motion of no confidence against Zuma

14 February 2018 - 14:27 By Naledi Shange
Baleka Mbete had written to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema informing him that she has decided to reschedule the motion of no confidence for Thursday.
The motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma will not be done in secret‚ ‚ the ANC announced on Wednesday.

“With regard to the EFF request of February 3 2018 for the vote on the motion to be conducted by means of secret ballot‚ Ms [National Assembly Speaker Baleka] Mbete said she had determined that voting would be by open ballot‚” said ANC parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo.

This was a decision taken to ensure accountability and transparency‚ Mothapo said.

“The Speaker’s decision was made after consultation with the Leader of Government Business and the Chief Whip of the Majority Party and is subject to the National Assembly’s Programme Committee agreeing to the scheduling of a sitting for February 15 2018‚” said Mothapo.

