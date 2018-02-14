Politics

Ramaphosa visits Zuma after defiant SABC interview

14 February 2018 - 16:09 By Neo Goba
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at state President Jacob Zuma's residence in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: NEO GOBA.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at state President Jacob Zuma's official residence on Wednesday afternoon, hours after Zuma addressed the nation in an interview on SABC.

Entering Nassau Road in Pretoria, a convoy of about eight cars arrived at Zuma's official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, without the sirens or blue lights on.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown.

During the SABC interview, Zuma indicated he would release a statement later on Wednesday on the ANC's decision to recall him from office.

This is a developing story.

