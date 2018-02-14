Zuma to address the nation at 10pm
14 February 2018 - 21:35
President Jacob Zuma will address South Africans at 10pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has confirmed.
No details were provided in a statement from spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga, other than that the address would take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
The address comes after Zuma, in an exclusive interview with the SABC on Wednesday afternoon, said he would speak to the nation regarding the ANC's decision to recall him as head of state.
This is a developing story.
