Philly Mapulane, the ANC MP and chairperson of the portfolio committee on environmental affairs‚ said on Wednesday it was pure frustration at President Jacob Zuma’s refusal to leave office that had made him question Zuma’s mental stability.

Zuma used an interview broadcast by the SABC on Wednesday afternoon to justify his refusal to respect the decision this week by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to recall him from office.

“After listening to JG Zuma on SABC this afternoon‚ I'm convinced there's something terribly wrong with him. He's either deranged‚ psychotic‚ insane‚ of unsound mind or just foolish. A man like him is very dangerous & we must expect anything before 2pm tomorrow‚” Mapulane tweeted.