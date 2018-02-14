Zuma is 'deranged‚ psychotic‚ insane‚ of unsound mind or just foolish': ANC MP
Philly Mapulane, the ANC MP and chairperson of the portfolio committee on environmental affairs‚ said on Wednesday it was pure frustration at President Jacob Zuma’s refusal to leave office that had made him question Zuma’s mental stability.
Zuma used an interview broadcast by the SABC on Wednesday afternoon to justify his refusal to respect the decision this week by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to recall him from office.
“After listening to JG Zuma on SABC this afternoon‚ I'm convinced there's something terribly wrong with him. He's either deranged‚ psychotic‚ insane‚ of unsound mind or just foolish. A man like him is very dangerous & we must expect anything before 2pm tomorrow‚” Mapulane tweeted.
Mapulane‚ a former ANC NEC member‚ is known in the ANC for his anti-Zuma sentiment.
He told TimesLIVE that he was frustrated when he heard what Zuma said.
“I mean‚ why are we going through all of this when he could have gone the easy way?” Mapulane said.
He also questioned why Zuma attacked the ANC leadership and why he demanded an explanation for his recall from office.
Earlier in the day‚ Mapulane asked on Twitter: “In whose mandate is Jacob Zuma still occupying [the] Union Buildings in complete defiance of the ANC NEC decision to recall Zuma?”
The MP had also previously taken to social media to share his support for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
