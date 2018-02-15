Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille walked out of a city council meeting called to decide her fate on Thursday.

De Lille’s departure came after speaker Dirk Smit refused to allow a secret ballot on the DA’s motion of no-confidence in her leadership.

The mayor said Smit’s decision was unlawful and said she would take it on legal review. “I will not be part of this unlawful [exercise]‚ I am leaving. I am going to court now‚” she said.

On Wednesday‚ in the High Court in Cape Town‚ Judge Robert Henney ruled that Smit must use his discretion to ensure that councillors could vote with their conscience.

De Lille had asked the court for the ruling after Suzette Little‚ chairman of the DA caucus in the city council‚ told her that DA federal executive chairman James Selfe “was of the opinion that in terms of the DA’s constitution all caucus members are bound by the caucus decision [to support the motion of no confidence]‚ even those who did not vote for it”.