'The end of a painful era' - Mandela foundation on Zuma resignation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the country has witnessed the end of a painful era after President Jacob Zuma told the nation he would resign.

Below is the statement that the foundation released on Thursday.

The end of a painful era for our country

The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes the decision made by President Jacob Zuma to resign from office. That it took him so long to do the honourable thing attests again to the degree to which he had come to see the presidency as his personal fiefdom.