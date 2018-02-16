Politics

Ramaphosa has no plan: Malema

16 February 2018 - 21:38 By Kgaugelo Masweneng

EFF leader Julius Malema spoke to journalists after Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on February 16 2018.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema pulled no punches on Friday night‚ essentially describing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address as fluff that the country wanted to hear.

Speaking to eNCA in the wake of the Sona‚ Malema said: “There is no plan. The man told us what we want to hear. He has announced a lot commissions‚ he has announced a lot of seminars‚ that’s the only thing that came out of his mouth. Once a man says that‚ you must know he doesn’t know what he wants to do.”

IN FULL | Read Cyril Ramaphosa's first state of the nation address

Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first state of the nation address on Friday as the duly elected president of South Africa.
Politics
3 hours ago

However‚ Malema said there were some points worth celebrating.

“We welcome the expropriation of land without compensation. We welcome the reducing [the size] of cabinet. We have always said that the South African cabinet is too big and it doesn’t add value to South Africa.

“We welcome changes in SOEs‚ prosecution of criminals in his organisation. He must arrest his own colleagues because they are corrupt‚” Malema said.

He also encouraged Ramaphosa to go through with his promises‚ saying they “gave him a chance today”.

“We hope he will not get cold feet. We said to him at the beginning‚ ‘Relax‚ brother‚ read your speech‚ make your speech to the people.’ We want peace in this parliament‚ we are people of peace. We only had a problem with the delinquent [Jacob Zuma] in the past; the delinquent is gone now‚ and superior logic will be the order of the day in this parliament.

“The president did very well during the address. He's got no idea how he is going to change the lives of our people‚” said Malema.

READ MORE

What Ramaphosa promised South Africans

Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa made many promises in his state of the nation address on Friday.
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

These are the top 12 priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address.
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa promises to cut bloated cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to reduce the size of the cabinet and national government departments.
Politics
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa focuses on the economy, announces SOE clean-up

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the recovery of the battered economy at the centre of his maiden state of the nation address.
Politics
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa to appoint a presidential economic advisory council

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address on Friday that he will be appointing a presidential economic advisory council.
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sona was ‘same old‚ same old’: Maimane Politics
  2. Ramaphosa has no plan: Malema Politics
  3. What Ramaphosa promised South Africans Politics
  4. Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA Politics
  5. Ramaphosa promises to cut bloated cabinet Politics

Latest Videos

'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
All the glitz from the red carpet at Sona 2018
X