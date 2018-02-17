WATCH | The top moments from Cyril Ramaphosa's first Sona
17 February 2018 - 08:06
Newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address on February 16 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden state of the nation address (Sona) in Parliament on Friday night.
This year's Sona was a more sedate affair compared to previous years, with no protests or disruptions from the opposition to delay the start of the speech. From the glitz of the red carpet to the promises made in the new president's address, we look at the top moments from Friday's event.
