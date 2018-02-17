Politics

WATCH | The top moments from Cyril Ramaphosa's first Sona

17 February 2018 - 08:06 By TimesLIVE

Newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address on February 16 2018.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden state of the nation address (Sona) in Parliament on Friday night.

This year's Sona was a more sedate affair compared to previous years, with no protests or disruptions from the opposition to delay the start of the speech. From the glitz of the red carpet to the promises made in the new president's address, we look at the top moments from Friday's event.

Ramaphosa's 12-step programme to fix SA

These are the top 12 priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address.
Best & worst dressed on the #Sona2018 red carpet

Our MPs may be politically savvy, but are they fashion savvy? Here's who slayed and who dismayed at the state of the nation address
Ramaphosa focuses on the economy, announces SOE clean-up

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the recovery of the battered economy at the centre of his maiden state of the nation address.
Ramaphosa vows to tackle corruption, problems in SARS and NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in his first state of the nation address (Sona) to turn the tide of corruption in public institutions.
Ramaphosa has no plan: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema pulled no punches on Friday night‚ essentially describing President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address as lacking substance.
