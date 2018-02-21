Parliament announced a formal inquiry on Wednesday into state capture involving Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ who is closely linked with the Gupta family.

The decision followed Zwane’s failure to appear before the mineral resources portfolio committee to answer questions related to state capture.

It was the fourth time the minister had failed to appear before the committee since November last year. He may now be formally subpoenaed to appear before the committee's oversight inquiry‚ which can make formal recommendations regarding alleged wrongdoing.