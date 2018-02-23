Minister of Arts and Culture‚ Nathi Mthethwa‚ on Friday addressed a meeting at Freedom Park‚ Pretoria‚ on the transformation of the country's heritage landscape.

The report-back is a result of a national consultative meeting that was convened by the Minister in 2015‚ following attacks on statues that were sparked by “Rhodes Must Fall” protests ignited by University of Cape Town students.

The meeting resulted in 21 resolutions‚ which were studied by a task team and then discussed with targeted stakeholders. Next‚ the Minister intends to discuss the report at Cabinet.

Here is his speech‚ prepared for delivery at Friday's event:

We have gathered here this morning to deal with a matter of national significance‚ that is a memory of a nation. A nation‚ which does not know and honour its past‚ is like a tree without roots.

This gathering is also significant in the context of the celebrations that our people and their government will do in honour of two significant figures in our historiography‚ that is President Nelson Mandela and Ma Nontsikelelo Albertina Sisulu‚ who had they lived‚ they would have turned 100 years old this year.

Last year we celebrated the centenary birth of that African son who strode the globe like a true African colossus‚ Oliver Reginald Tambo.

All of these were done not merely to tick the right boxes but to reclaim our past and honour the contributions that they made in service of humanity.