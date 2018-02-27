Politics

Holomisa might not 'eat meat' with Ramaphosa after new cabinet announcement

27 February 2018 - 09:12 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. File photo
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. File photo
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says he doubts he will “eat meat” with President Cyril Ramaphosa after his announcement of a new cabinet on Monday night.

“I doubt I will eat meat with him. I think he is still committed to pleasing all factions of the ANC under the so-called unity‚” Holomisa told Radio 702 on Tuesday.

“He won’t convince South Africans on why he would chase Des van Rooyen and retain Malusi Gigaba‚ who is in the same WhatsApp group as the Guptas.”

He said he was not surprised by the appointment of David Mabuza as deputy president of the country.

“A deputy president of the ANC automatically becomes the deputy president of the country‚” Holomisa said.

“I think some [ministers] will fall by the way once the inquiry [into state capture] has started.”

READ MORE

Reshuffle proves ANC can't be saved: EFF

The EFF has condemned new cabinet appointments as a continuation of the old guard.
Politics
2 hours ago

Cabinet reshuffle: Ramaphosa listened to us‚ says SACP

The SA Communist Party has lauded the cabinet changes announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.
Politics
2 hours ago

Higher Education Transformation Network welcomes with 'caution' new cabinet

The Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has welcomed with “caution” the new cabinet members announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Axing Van Rooyen not enough‚ says DA Politics
  2. Cabinet reshuffle: New dawn or new yawn? Politics
  3. Cabinet reshuffle: Ramaphosa put the ANC first‚ says DA Politics
  4. Cabinet reshuffle: Ja well‚ no fine‚ says Cosatu Politics
  5. Holomisa might not 'eat meat' with Ramaphosa after new cabinet announcement Politics

Latest Videos

Who's in and who's out: President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffles his cabinet
Ngcobo killings: what we know so far
X