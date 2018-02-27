Holomisa might not 'eat meat' with Ramaphosa after new cabinet announcement

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says he doubts he will “eat meat” with President Cyril Ramaphosa after his announcement of a new cabinet on Monday night.

“I doubt I will eat meat with him. I think he is still committed to pleasing all factions of the ANC under the so-called unity‚” Holomisa told Radio 702 on Tuesday.

“He won’t convince South Africans on why he would chase Des van Rooyen and retain Malusi Gigaba‚ who is in the same WhatsApp group as the Guptas.”

He said he was not surprised by the appointment of David Mabuza as deputy president of the country.

“A deputy president of the ANC automatically becomes the deputy president of the country‚” Holomisa said.

“I think some [ministers] will fall by the way once the inquiry [into state capture] has started.”