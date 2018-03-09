Politics

Zuma to help ANC campaign in Nkandla

09 March 2018 - 16:46 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Jacob Zuma will be volunteering his assistance in Nkandla this weekend. 
Jacob Zuma will be volunteering his assistance in Nkandla this weekend. 
Image: REUTERS

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will “campaign” for his party in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday‚ ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula said Zuma told the party he was volunteering his assistance. 

The Electoral Commission is running a registration drive across the country this weekend for the 2019 general elections.

Mbalula said that Zuma‚ “in his retirement … has availed himself to support and to be ready to be deployed by the ANC".

"It's not a question that he is deployed in KZN; he resides there. So this weekend he prefers to be working in KZN‚ particularly in and around the areas of Nkandla‚ where he actually resides‚" said Mbalula.

He added that in the future‚ should Zuma be available again‚ he may be “deployed” to campaign in areas such as Gauteng.

Mbalula said that the ANC’s campaign “squarely falls on the leadership of the ANC currently. All others are supporting the campaign. So nobody who wants to work on the campaign will be dislodged."

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Gauteng this weekend to encourage voters to register.  

READ MORE

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explains gender remarks

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has explained comments she made during a panel discussion at a ANC Women’s League dialogue on ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Give us a budget or else: Dlamini-Zuma's election warning to ANC

Senior women in the ANC have debated whether women should boycott next year’s general elections.
Politics
10 hours ago

IEC urges KZN residents to get registered to ensure a fair voters’ roll

The Constitutional Court will decide on whether more than 1.3-million registered voters in KwaZulu-Natal will be able to participate in next year's ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma to help ANC campaign in Nkandla Politics
  2. WATCH | Former president Jacob Zuma breaks out in his trademark song Politics
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explains gender remarks Politics
  4. Arrest those school loafers or force them to study‚ says Jacob Zuma Politics
  5. Joburg mayor Mashaba ready to take ANC to court for 'lies' Politics

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X