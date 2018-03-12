Qedani is like any other South African‚ claims Ramaphosa

Under Qedani Mahlangu's watch at least 144 Life Esidimeni patients died. She later resigned as MEC.

Ramaphosa hugged Mahlangu warmly and said that she should not be rejected as she had been held accountable‚ first by resigning and then appearing before the arbitration hearings headed by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke‚ said Bloom.

In his view‚ Ramaphosa’s embrace of Mahlangu is grossly insensitive to the memory of those who died.

“She has still not accepted full accountability for the Esidimeni deaths‚ shifting the blame onto officials.