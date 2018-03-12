WATCH | PAOK owner enters soccer pitch in protest armed with a gun

Greece's sports minister promised to take 'bold decisions' on Monday after the owner of soccer team PAOK went onto the pitch while apparently armed to protest over a disallowed goal during a match with another Greek team, AEK.

Ivan Savvidis, one of Greece's richest men, walked onto the pitch during an interruption in the match on Sunday night in Thessaloniki when referee Georgios Kominis disallowed a goal from PAOK's Fernando Varela in the 89th minute.

Until then the match had been a goalless draw.

Savvidis, who was accompanied onto the pitch by bodyguards, wore a holster on his waist containing what appeared to be a revolver, though he did not remove it during the ensuing fracas.