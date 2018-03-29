However‚ uMhlathuze disputed this‚ saying it had started constructing a R5.5-million official mayoral residence in the plush suburb of Meerensee in Richards Bay. The city said the house would not be used as the mayor’s private residence‚ as Botha had claimed‚ but would rather be used to host delegations and guests such as investors‚ while the mayor continues to live in his private residence.

After a full council meeting on Wednesday‚ the City of uMhlathuze resolved to institute an investigation of misconduct against Botha following his statement which it said contained a misrepresentation of facts “thus deliberately misleading the public through the media”.

The city said Botha’s statement contained “skewed malicious contents” against Mhlongo.

“The council distanced itself from the contents of the statement and brought forth facts about the municipal house that the city is building on its own land in question‚” said uMhlathuze spokesman Mdu Ncalane.

He said the facts included that the process for a municipal house started in 2008 and was effected in 2014 after it was gazetted and tabled in council and that the budget for building the municipal house was R5.5-million.