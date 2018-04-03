Politics

Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will continue to serve as a beacon of strength for the nation: Graca Machel

03 April 2018 - 20:17 By Timeslive
Graca Macel and Winnie Madikizela Mandela embrace each other.
Graca Macel and Winnie Madikizela Mandela embrace each other.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will serve as a beacon from which the nation can continue to draw guidance and strength during difficult times‚ former first lady Graca Machel said on Tuesday evening.

Referring to Madikizela-Mandela as “my big sister”‚ Machel said the late struggle icon – who died on Monday at the age of 81 – would “continue to serve as a guide to your loving family‚ your grateful nation‚ our beloved Africa‚ and indeed‚ the world”.

“The extraordinary life you led is an example of resilient fortitude and inextinguishable passion that is a source of inspiration to us all of how to courageously confront challenges with unwavering strength and determination. Thank you for your brilliant wisdom‚ your fierce defiance‚ and your stylish beauty.

Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela disobeyed orders from the ANC leadership to disband the Mandela United Football Club.
Politics
43 minutes ago

“Fortunately‚ stars shine brightest during the darkest of hours. I know you will continue to illuminate our sky‚ even through the storms and clouds. Your legacy will be an uplifting beacon from which we can continue to draw guidance and strength during difficult times‚” Machel‚ the widow of former president Nelson Mandela‚ said in a statement.

She said Madikizela-Mandela loved her people unconditionally and sacrificed so much for their freedom.

“It is my prayer that as befitting tributes are paid to you both at home and abroad‚ all of us will internalise the values you helped to mould and birth into existence. As a nation‚ I hope we will stand tall and proud‚ and as uncompromising as you were in the defence and protection of our rights.

We were not brave enough to make Mam’ Winnie president: Bathabile Dlamini

The leader of the ANC Women’s League Bathabile Dlamini says the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was good enough to be the president of ...
Politics
3 hours ago

“As one of our brightest stars‚ continue to be the lioness that protects your children and your grandchildren. Warm their hearts so that while your transition may shake them‚ it does not break their spirit.

“Your legacy is everlasting. Take a well-deserved rest in peace‚ my BIG sister.”

READ MORE:

Mama Winnie should have been president: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should have been president of the country but forces within ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Malema: SA failed to defend Ma Winnie 'while she was still alive'

EFF leader Julius Malema‚ who was close to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in her lifetime‚ has visited her Soweto home to pay his respects to the ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Thabo Mbeki Foundation recalls Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's abhorrence of patriarchy

Former president Thabo Mbeki and his foundation said Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela Mandela was much revered and an outstanding militant‚ in a tribute to ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will continue to serve as a beacon of strength for ... Politics
  2. Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki Politics
  3. Madikizela-Mandela to be given a special official funeral Politics
  4. We were not brave enough to make Mam’ Winnie president: Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  5. MK vets angry over eThekwini mayoral snub Politics

Latest Videos

‘A spear has fallen and we will pick up that spear’: Malema speaks outside ...
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X