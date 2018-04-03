Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy will serve as a beacon from which the nation can continue to draw guidance and strength during difficult times‚ former first lady Graca Machel said on Tuesday evening.

Referring to Madikizela-Mandela as “my big sister”‚ Machel said the late struggle icon – who died on Monday at the age of 81 – would “continue to serve as a guide to your loving family‚ your grateful nation‚ our beloved Africa‚ and indeed‚ the world”.

“The extraordinary life you led is an example of resilient fortitude and inextinguishable passion that is a source of inspiration to us all of how to courageously confront challenges with unwavering strength and determination. Thank you for your brilliant wisdom‚ your fierce defiance‚ and your stylish beauty.