Mama Winnie would say never show your enemies when you are hurting‚ says Nomvula Mokonyane

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Tuesday painted a picture of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a woman of strength who persevered even through the deep oppression she suffered under the apartheid government.

“When you were in pain‚ Mama would say this is the time when you never show your enemies you are hurting. In fact it is time when you must give hope to the others because [your pain] will make others to be much more reluctant‚” Mokonyane said in an interview on SABC show Morning Live.

Mokonyane said she and Madikizela-Mandela had shared a mother and daughter relationship. She said Madikizela-Mandela had been her strength when her home was petrol bombed and when she lost her son.