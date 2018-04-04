Former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela may not have been destined to be president of the country and the ANC‚ but she was a leader in the hearts of the people of South Africa.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto on Tuesday‚ Sexwale said Mama Winnie had earned a special place in the hearts of the people for the way she fought against apartheid.

When asked whether it was missed opportunity for the ANC not to have made her president‚ Sexwale answered: “There will always be an argument about what positions of presidents and prime ministers mean. I don’t think Winnie was destined to be occupying a position such as that of being president. But she was president in the hearts of the people. [Princess] Diana was never destined to be a queen of England but she was a queen in the hearts of British people. So it is with Winnie. She was destined not for a position. Here I am‚ I don’t have to serve my people from position of president‚ governor or minister‚ as long as I serve my people. I am happy to remain a leader in their hearts instead of a position.”