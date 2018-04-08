DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has cautioned his party leaders not to be complacent where they are in government.

Delivering his address at the DA Federal Congress under way in Pretoria‚ Steenhuisen told party delegates that the political game has changed where they govern and where they are in opposition.

Steenhuisen said the DA now faced challenges both on the right and the left of the political landscape.

Steenhuisen also said where the DA governs‚ it has to show that voting for the party could changes the lives of voters.

"But we must not kid ourselves that the political environment has not changed where we are in opposition. Nor should we lull ourselves into the fatal complacency of incumbency where we govern. The game has changed and we face new challenges on both the left and right of us‚" he said.