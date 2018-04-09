ANCWL and ANCYL exhort youth not to forget Winnie’s struggle

The ANC women and youth leagues have urged the youth to use the mourning period for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to reflect on her struggle and the baton that they have to pick up and take forward.

The leagues both delivered messages of support during the opening of the tribute wall for the late struggle stalwart outside Luthuli House on Monday.

Secretary general of the ANC Ace Magashule penned the first message on the wall.

“We must not forget who she was [and] her fight in the struggle of this country. We must always remember as young women that Mama fought for us with other women like Mama Albertina Sisulu and Mama Tambo.

“We must always remember as young people that the struggle for women still continues and we will always remember her [Mama Winnie] as our heroine. Throughout the country we will be celebrating her life. It is not a time to cry but to celebrate a life well lived‚” said Meokgo Matuba‚ secretary general of the ANC Women’s League.

Njabulo Nzuza‚ secretary general of the ANC Youth League‚ said the youth must learn from the fallen heroes and heroine of the struggle.