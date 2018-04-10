Tripartite alliance should have a say on government appointments: Nzimande

“This alliance is too precious. Also as the SACP‚ and we agree with Sanco and Cosatu‚ we have to go and convince the ANC [that] we need to reconfigure the manner in which the alliance is functioning.

“Our alliance is working as if we are still pre-1994. We are no longer pre-1994. Things have changed quite substantially now. I know when we say this‚ people say we want to be deployed. We as communists fought before there was deployment. But this is our government. We have an interest in how power is exercised. We can’t go and campaign as a whole during elections and then a small team sits down or just one person saying this one I take and this one must go. Where did that person get that mandate?

“We do have an interest in deployment because we are not an NGO as the SACP. We have an interest in state power and how it is exercised. We want meaningful consultation. We are not going to do many of the tasks that we are supposed to do with an alliance that is limping. The way the alliance is working is primitive. The three partners (Cosatu‚ Sanco and SACP) must go and convince the big movement (ANC) that it is in our interest to change the way we do things‚” Nzimande said.