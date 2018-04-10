Comrade Chris was one of the three siblings in his family who did not die during infancy. There can be no doubt that there was a direct correlation between the deaths his family suffered and the systemic neglect and lack of quality health care provision by the state at that time. Infant mortality rate among neglected communities was obviously high.

During his revolutionary life and times‚ Hani was to be involved in leading the SACP’s campaign on quality health care for all. The campaign included two other focus areas‚ namely the provision of housing and development of sustainable livelihoods to eliminate hunger. The campaign was thus known as the Triple-H Campaign.

A massive progress has been made since our April 1994 democratic breakthrough on the three fronts of health care‚ housing and measures to assist households to reduce hunger.

For example there were clinics built country-wide where there were none before. Approximately four million houses were built and allocated for free of charge to the recipients.

Social grants‚ including child care grants‚ foster care grants‚ care dependency grants‚ were extended to over 16 million beneficiaries. What is indisputably very clear‚ nevertheless‚ is that we are still far from achieving the desired goals of our revolution on all of the three fronts.

For example‚ the importance of accelerated land reform and agrarian transformation cannot be overemphasised – if we are to build sustainable livelihoods on a productive basis.

There is a link between food security and the wellbeing of people. In this regard‚ food security should not be confined to the availability of food. The quality of the food and food health and safety are crucial. The recent example of intransigence by Tiger Brands – and related to the private monopoly’s intransigence – the listerosis outbreak that killed 189 people represent what could be the tip of an iceberg.

The SACP reiterates its call that private companies such as Tiger Brands‚ to which listeria‚ the bacteria that caused the listerosis outbreak‚ was traced‚ must be held accountable for the deaths that it caused as well as for those who fell ill. Those companies must pay in the same way as the state was required to pay in the case of Life Esidimeni.