How will the Democratic Alliance resolve its dispute with Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille?

This question will likely take centre stage when the party’s federal council meets at the weekend.

At the meeting‚ the DA’s executive is expected to discuss the way forward after the Western Cape High Court last month ordered that the termination of De Lille’s party membership was illegal and invalid‚ effectively reinstating her.

Shortly after the court ruling‚ the DA threatened to institute another motion of no confidence against De Lille in the City of Cape Town’s caucus. The party also said that De Lille would then be susceptible to internal disciplinary hearings.

Neither of these processes has come to fruition.

Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ the party’s deputy federal executive chairperson‚ Natasha Mazzone‚ said the DA was still inspecting the court judgment and would decide on the way forward thereafter.