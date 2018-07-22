Politics

Suspect arrested for death of KZN ANCYL member - report

22 July 2018 - 09:56 By Timeslive
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of an ANC Youth League member in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning‚ eNCA reported.

It said Bongani Usher Mkhize was shot dead after leaving the ANC KZN elective conference in Durban on Saturday morning. He was the chairperson of the Youth League's Coast College branch.

A suspect had handed himself over to police and would appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm‚ eNCA said.

