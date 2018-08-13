The EFF’s decision to “occupy” a Port Elizabeth liquor store over claims that the store advertised false promotional prices and abused staff has left the party with a legal bill.

This month‚ the High Court in Port Elizabeth interdicted the EFF from protesting and disrupting Prestons Liquor Store in the suburb of Walmer after the party brought the store to a standstill in April.

The liquor store took the court route following heated email exchanges with the party. EFF demanded to meet the store’s management after the party in Nelson Mandela Bay had received “reports regarding exploitation of workers at the Prestons Walmer store‚ as well as complaints regarding alleged misleading promotional prices”.

Things went downhill when the store said it would investigate the matter with the staff’s trade union and that the party – as a political association – could not be involved. The party’s Khanya Ngqisha fired off an email to the store expressing the party’s displeasure with the response – with a threat to occupy the store.

“I would like to make you aware that we take these matters very seriously and we hope you will grant us an opportunity to address them through a meeting‚” Ngqisha’s email read.