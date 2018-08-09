EFF leader Julius Malema has set his sights on winning KwaZulu-Natal in next year’s elections and he believes his party could easily do so by attracting women to the red brigade.

Malema used the Women’s Day celebration event in Edendale in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday as a launching pad for the EFF’s election campaign and urged his supporters to go all out to attract women voters.

“Next year we’re going to the elections. We have an opportunity to correct this mess. But if you don’t correct in 2019‚ you’ve got yourselves to blame. We want KZN. We want to lead this province. We want the EFF to be everywhere in KwaZulu-Natal. And please‚ when you work for the EFF make sure that you target women.

“You know the majority of voters of the EFF are men and we can’t be proud of that. It means there is something wrong we’re doing because women are attracted to things that make sense. So it means we’re not making sense because the majority of EFF voters are men. We want women’s votes. Start treating women properly if you want them to vote for you.”

Malema said women would not vote for the EFF if they were disrespected in the party.

“Once we get the women’s vote‚ we’re going to be government here in KwaZulu-Natal. We’re not government in KwaZulu-Natal because women are not voting for us. We must go all out and get the female vote. They are waiting for us to change our conduct. They are waiting for us to reach out to them. They are waiting for us to address their issues‚ not only to talk about their issues‚ they want to see us in action.”

He said the EFF‚ which celebrated its fifth anniversary in Port Elizabeth last weekend‚ was going to be in government in South Africa “whether they like it or not”. Malema also called for women to be given land and said that if land was given back to black people‚ women must get at least one hectare of land each.