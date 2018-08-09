EFF leader Julius Malema has described the man who allegedly raped Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko as a “murderer” who must take full responsibility for her death.

Malema told a Women’s Day gathering at the Caluza Sports Centre in Edendale‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ on Thursday that a struggle has been declared against women in South Africa.

In an emotionally-charged hour-long speech‚ Malema told EFF supporters who had packed the venue to capacity that women were being raped in South Africa and if they were not being raped‚ they were being killed.

“Today we were burying our young fighter Khensani. They say she committed suicide. No she didn’t commit suicide. When you rape a woman you take away her soul. So when her soul has left her‚ there is no life left. You have killed it. So a person who raped Khensani is a murderer. That person has killed Khensani and must take full responsibility for the killing of Khensani‚” said Malema.

“We must not ask the question‚ ‘Why did she commit suicide?’ She didn’t commit suicide. We must ask the question‚ ‘Why did you kill her?’ When we see the murderer of Khensani we must say: ‘Why did you kill her because she didn’t kill herself?’ All rapists are murderers.”