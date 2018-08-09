Khensani’s rapist is a ‘murderer’ and must take full responsibility for her death – Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema has described the man who allegedly raped Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko as a “murderer” who must take full responsibility for her death.
Malema told a Women’s Day gathering at the Caluza Sports Centre in Edendale‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ on Thursday that a struggle has been declared against women in South Africa.
In an emotionally-charged hour-long speech‚ Malema told EFF supporters who had packed the venue to capacity that women were being raped in South Africa and if they were not being raped‚ they were being killed.
“Today we were burying our young fighter Khensani. They say she committed suicide. No she didn’t commit suicide. When you rape a woman you take away her soul. So when her soul has left her‚ there is no life left. You have killed it. So a person who raped Khensani is a murderer. That person has killed Khensani and must take full responsibility for the killing of Khensani‚” said Malema.
“We must not ask the question‚ ‘Why did she commit suicide?’ She didn’t commit suicide. We must ask the question‚ ‘Why did you kill her?’ When we see the murderer of Khensani we must say: ‘Why did you kill her because she didn’t kill herself?’ All rapists are murderers.”
Maseko committed suicide in her Johannesburg home last Friday after allegedly being raped in May. Her funeral took place at the Nasrec Memorial Park‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.
Malema lashed out at Rhodes University for having a “rape culture” which he said must be fought. “There is a rape culture and this rape culture must be fought. Today they say we have two days of mourning‚ pretentious mourning‚ when you had a chance to prevent rape you allowed it to happen in your university.”
He also spoke out strongly against the rape of women in general in South Africa.
“What have we become in South Africa when children rape their mothers? What amount of justification can you give in raping a defenceless grandmother who can’t even walk? What goes through your head? What amount of hatred do you have for yourself because if you rape your grandmother‚ it is self hate‚” said Malema.
He said free tertiary education in South Africa should benefit women more because they were the ones who suffered serious isolation and exclusion in universities.
“Let’s fight for women to get this free education‚” he said.
Julius Malema speaks out about Khensani's rape at a Women's day rally in PMB @TimesLIVE #EFFWomensDayRally pic.twitter.com/qp6VHTILU0— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) August 9, 2018