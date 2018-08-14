Dikgang “Uhuru” Moiloa‚ the Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Human Settlements‚ on Tuesday took aim at EFF leader Julius Malema for calling on people to occupy land‚ saying this conduct was "backward and irresponsible" from a leader.

Moiloa went as far as declaring that he would "definitely not be a citizen" of a country led by Malema‚ whom he accused of playing politics and promoting anarchy through the land question.

Moiloa was briefing the media at the Gauteng Gambling Board offices in Johannesburg.

"We must build a country in a disciplined fashion of proper houses‚ not one of squalor and squatter camps that are a result of illegal land invasion. If the latter is a country Julius wants to be president of‚ I am definitely not going to be a citizen of that country‚” he said.