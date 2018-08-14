Malema's calls to occupy land 'backward and uncivilised'‚ says MEC Moiloa
Dikgang “Uhuru” Moiloa‚ the Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Human Settlements‚ on Tuesday took aim at EFF leader Julius Malema for calling on people to occupy land‚ saying this conduct was "backward and irresponsible" from a leader.
Moiloa went as far as declaring that he would "definitely not be a citizen" of a country led by Malema‚ whom he accused of playing politics and promoting anarchy through the land question.
Moiloa was briefing the media at the Gauteng Gambling Board offices in Johannesburg.
"We must build a country in a disciplined fashion of proper houses‚ not one of squalor and squatter camps that are a result of illegal land invasion. If the latter is a country Julius wants to be president of‚ I am definitely not going to be a citizen of that country‚” he said.
"Illegal land invasion must be rejected with the contempt it deserves because it is a liability for future generations. It is irresponsible and must be rejected.
"Julius must not be made a media superstar with those kinds of ideas. They are strange‚ they are backward‚ they are uncivilised and we should not accept that kind of behaviour‚" charged Moiloa.
"If I ask Julius where these people are going to help themselves when nature calls‚ he cannot give me a decent answer.
“He is using politics to mobilise unsuspecting people to plunge them into unbearable situations."
Moiloa called for people to be patient with the Gauteng government‚ which was working hard to deal with the backlog of 1.2-million people without proper housing in the province.
He promised that within the next year‚ his department would provide sites to at least 100‚000 people who have the will and money to build for themselves.