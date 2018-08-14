Politics

Malema's calls to occupy land 'backward and uncivilised'‚ says MEC Moiloa

14 August 2018 - 13:07 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Dikgang "Uhuru" Moiloa accused Julius Malema of promoting anarchy through the land question.
Dikgang "Uhuru" Moiloa accused Julius Malema of promoting anarchy through the land question.
Image: @GautengANC via Twitter

Dikgang “Uhuru” Moiloa‚ the Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Human Settlements‚ on Tuesday took aim at EFF leader Julius Malema for calling on people to occupy land‚ saying this conduct was "backward and irresponsible" from a leader.

Moiloa went as far as declaring that he would "definitely not be a citizen" of a country led by Malema‚ whom he accused of playing politics and promoting anarchy through the land question.

Moiloa was briefing the media at the Gauteng Gambling Board offices in Johannesburg.

"We must build a country in a disciplined fashion of proper houses‚ not one of squalor and squatter camps that are a result of illegal land invasion. If the latter is a country Julius wants to be president of‚ I am definitely not going to be a citizen of that country‚” he said.

Apartheid law is 'good enough to charge Malema'

The National Prosecuting Authority and Justice Minister Michael Masutha will go to court next month to defend the state’s decision to charge Economic ...
Politics
1 day ago

"Illegal land invasion must be rejected with the contempt it deserves because it is a liability for future generations. It is irresponsible and must be rejected.

"Julius must not be made a media superstar with those kinds of ideas. They are strange‚ they are backward‚ they are uncivilised and we should not accept that kind of behaviour‚" charged Moiloa.

"If I ask Julius where these people are going to help themselves when nature calls‚ he cannot give me a decent answer.

“He is using politics to mobilise unsuspecting people to plunge them into unbearable situations."

Moiloa called for people to be patient with the Gauteng government‚ which was working hard to deal with the backlog of 1.2-million people without proper housing in the province.

He promised that within the next year‚ his department would provide sites to at least 100‚000 people who have the will and money to build for themselves.

READ MORE: 

‘The peddling of lies without shame’ - Government slams AfriForum over list of properties for expropriation

It would be “highly irresponsible‚ unfair and unprocedural” to circulate a list of properties that government may expropriate without compensation‚ ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Land expropriation ‘at the heart of economic development in our country’ - Duarte

Parliament has received about 1.1-million public submissions‚ both written and oral‚ on the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to allow for ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Who owns the land? It's not all black and white, audits reveal

After 24 years, neither the private sector nor the government has been able to give a substantive figure on who owns the land, suggesting that even ...
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC’s ‘ultimate betrayal’ over jobs will cost votes in 2019‚ warns Cosatu Politics
  2. Radebe a 'no-show' at fuel price meeting in Parliament Politics
  3. Malema's calls to occupy land 'backward and uncivilised'‚ says MEC Moiloa Politics
  4. Probe DA mayors for dodgy deals or Joburg and Tshwane will 'collapse'‚ warns ... Politics
  5. Minister Nomvula Mokonyane finally becomes an MP Politics

Latest Videos

Sharing is caring: Meet Malcolm X, the man behind hundreds of good deeds in SA
Man crashes small plane into own house after fight with wife
X