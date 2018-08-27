British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Tuesday to kick off a three-day trip to sub-Saharan Africa.

May will be accompanied by a trade delegation to meet the presidents of South Africa‚ Nigeria and Kenya in a bid to boost Britian’s post-Brexit export prospects‚ the Guardian reported on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of her flight to South Africa‚ May said: “Africa stands right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy.

“As we prepare to leave the European Union‚ now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships.”

May will hold a bilateral meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday and‚ weather permitting‚ visit Robben Island in Cape Town.

The presidency said in a statement on Monday that May’s working visit followed bilateral meetings between the British Prime Minister and Ramaphosa during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in April and the G7 in Canada in June. The two leaders discussed potential partnerships between the United Kingdom and South Africa and efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.