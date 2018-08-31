Four in every 10 South African municipalities have female mayors.

This is according to Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA's) latest non-financial census of municipalities report.

“A scan through the data reveals that 107 of the 257 municipalities had a female mayor in 2017‚” StatsSA said.

The first time Stats SA had similar data available was in 2007. At the time‚ 38% of municipalities had female mayors. This had increased to 42% by 2017.

At first‚ this looks like a softening of the glass ceiling for women‚ but Stats SA highlights a caveat.

“South Africa changes its municipal structure every five years during local government elections‚ complicating matters when data are compared over time. Boundary changes in August 2016 (reflected in the 2017 data) reduced the number of municipalities from 278 to 257.”