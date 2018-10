President Cyril Ramaphosa should break his silence and tell the nation whether Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has his full support ahead of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement being presented in Parliament later this month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) made this call following a report in the Sunday Times that said when Nene was reappointed to cabinet in February‚ he did not disclose to Ramaphosa that he had seven meetings with the Guptas during his previous stint as finance minister and as deputy minister before that.

The Sunday Times said Ramaphosa was apparently unaware that Nene was to make an apology to the nation on Friday for meeting the Guptas at their Saxonwold home rather than at his office.

Ramaphosa was said to be “very shocked” at the revelations of Nene’s relationship with the Guptas but was understood to have not yet discussed the matter and the future of the finance ministry with him‚ the newspaper said.