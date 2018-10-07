Politics

Does Nhlanhla Nene still have the full support of the president?

07 October 2018 - 10:39 By Ernest Mabuza
Nhlanhla Nene, the minister of finance, testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on October 3 2018.
Nhlanhla Nene, the minister of finance, testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on October 3 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa should break his silence and tell the nation whether Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has his full support ahead of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement being presented in Parliament later this month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) made this call following a report in the Sunday Times that said when Nene was reappointed to cabinet in February‚ he did not disclose to Ramaphosa that he had seven meetings with the Guptas during his previous stint as finance minister and as deputy minister before that.

The Sunday Times said Ramaphosa was apparently unaware that Nene was to make an apology to the nation on Friday for meeting the Guptas at their Saxonwold home rather than at his office.

Ramaphosa was said to be “very shocked” at the revelations of Nene’s relationship with the Guptas but was understood to have not yet discussed the matter and the future of the finance ministry with him‚ the newspaper said.

'I should have told the president' — Nhlanhla Nene on Gupta meetings

The Finance Ministry is again in the balance  which stems from a breach of trust between President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Nhlanhla Nene over ...
News
10 hours ago

The DA said despite Nene providing evidence several days ago to the Zondo Commission‚ Ramaphosa had maintained his silence on this matter.

“The question that President Cyril Ramaphosa now needs to answer is whether the minister still has his ‘full support’‚ and he needs to answer the question before the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement is presented in Parliament‚” DA shadow minister of finance David Maynier said.

Maynier said the country could not afford the uncertainty that would surround what would effectively be a “lame duck” finance minister‚ who may‚ or may not‚ have the full support of the president.

Maynier said he had‚ in any event‚ forced Ramaphosa’s hand by submitting a parliamentary question to the president on whether Nene had offered to resign before providing evidence to the Zondo Commission and whether Nene had the full support of the president.

“It is now time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step up and break his silence‚ and tell us whether Nhlanhla Nene has his full support ahead of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement being presented in Parliament.”

MORE

Nene on THAT Gupta meeting: I was wrong and beg your forgiveness

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has apologised to all South Africans for meeting the embattled Gupta brothers at their home and businesses.
News
1 day ago

A power-drunk Zuma and those Gupta meetings: Nene lets rip

Until now, South Africa never knew how Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene braved former president Jacob Zuma and his cabinet colleagues, protecting the ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Nhlanhla Nene contradicts himself at state capture inquiry

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene seemed to contradict himself when he testified at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on October 3 2018.
News
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Does Nhlanhla Nene still have the full support of the president? Politics
  2. Mashaba blamed for range of ills as ANC marches through Jozi Politics
  3. Cyril's popularity is dropping... but he's still the most loved party leader Politics
  4. Nene's son and the PIC deal Politics
  5. Gupta-linked public enterprises DG quits Politics

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X