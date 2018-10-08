The DA has given President Cyril Ramaphosa seven more days to fire ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba from his cabinet.

The party wrote to Ramaphosa following the Constitutional Court judgment 10 days ago which said Dlamini should be referred to prosecutors for lying under oath. The court directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to make a call on whether Dlamini should be prosecuted and charged with perjury.

Dlamini is the former minister of social development. A unanimous judgment of the Constitutional Court criticised her for her role in the handling of the Sassa debacle. The court described her conduct as “reckless and grossly negligent”‚ saying she had failed to disclose information before an inquiry into her role in the social grants debacle.

It also found that Dlamini should be personally liable for 20% of the legal costs of the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law application‚ including costs of two counsel.