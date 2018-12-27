Year in review: Jacob Zuma's last six weeks as president

After months of calls for his resignation, Jacob Zuma finally stepped down in February 2018. But he did not let go easily.

Civil society and opposition parties wanted Zuma out of office, citing his links to the Gupta family and the corruption allegations against him.

Zuma spent only six weeks as president in 2018. The following are highlights of those final weeks.

State capture inquiry established

In the second week of January, Zuma finally committed to the appointment of a commission of inquiry to investigate state capture.

The inquiry was the result of former public protector Thuli Madonsela publishing her last report, in 2016, titled 'State of Capture'.

Zuma was opposed to the inquiry and conceded only after the courts had dismissed his attempt to have Madonsela's report set aside.