No place on ANC lists for those who breed 'divisions and conflict'

Initially, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said the party would only consider removing people who were criminally convicted and sentenced. But on Sunday, the party said they had broadened the criteria to disallow candidates who had a history of ill-discipline and corruption.

“The conference was emphatic that in instances where the adopted principles and guidelines are not met, it will not hesitate to intervene,” Legoete said.

He said the party had decided to subject the lists to a vetting process to check whether each candidate met the requirements of being an ANC public representative.

“The ANC is under no illusion that its lists must enhance its integrity, with a calibre of public representatives that are capable of advancing the electoral mandate of the ANC,” the party said in its statement after the list conference.

The party agreed to continue its practice of ensuring every second name on the lists was female, but lowered their requirement of experience.

Once the lists are fine-combed, the ANC’s national executive committee will adopt them and submit them to the Independent Electoral Commission before the 2019 general elections.