Mark these dates if you're planning to vote in the 2019 elections
It's election year and political parties are pulling out all the stops to attract voters.
With all electioneering going on, it can be hard to keep track of important events.
The following are five dates to note if you intend on casting your vote in the upcoming elections.
January 26 - 27
These are probably the most important dates to mark on your calendar because they present voters with the final chance to register to participate in the elections.
The IEC is calling on the public to use the last weekend of January to check their registration status at the nearest voting station.
Final #RegWeekend for #Elections2019 on 26-27 January 2019. SA’s voting stations will be open 8am-5pm both days for registration and updating of addresses and voting stations. More info at https://t.co/8Sjz0Snadn. pic.twitter.com/XkVltqNeDB— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) January 4, 2019
January 12
The launch of the ANC's manifesto is always greatly anticipated not only by the ruling party's supporters but also critics of the organisation.
This year, the ANC will unveil its manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12.
#ANC NEC member Cde Nomvula Mokonyane is in Ethekwini Region, ahead of the #ANC107 celebrations and launch of the #PeoplesManifesto to be held on Saturday, 12 January 2019, at the #MosesMabhida Stadium. #BeThere pic.twitter.com/CUWmdbx0ka— #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 7, 2019
Allaying concerns over factions in the organisation, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said: "All of us as leaders are committed to making sure that we instil unity, we embrace unity and we engender unity in the African National Congress."
#PEOPLESMANIFESTO LAUNCH— #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 7, 2019
“The message of unity and renewal that came from #ANC54 has been well embraced in KZN and across all other provinces, with the understanding that unity is a process, not an event...” ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa #ANC107 #PeoplesManifesto pic.twitter.com/NfjeNmfA7N
February 2
A sea of red will be descending on the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on February 2 when the EFF launches its manifesto.
The EFF promises an event that will be a "memorable festival of the working class" and the media is invited.
Considering the friction between the EFF and media, it will be interesting to see which journalists will be in attendance at the rally.
All roads lead to Giant Stadium in #Soshanguve, Tshwane for the #EFFManifestoLaunch on 02 February, 2019 - don’t miss the memorable festival of the working class. pic.twitter.com/rXyUmE22yE— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 6, 2019
Media is invited to RSVP for the EFF Manifesto Launch. pic.twitter.com/mgHz3eRoHN— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 7, 2019
February 16
Two weeks later, the UDM will let voters in on its vision and plans for the country in efforts to secure more votes.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa invited the public to attend the event at Port Elizabeth's Dan Qeqe Stadium.
February 23
DA MP Phumzile van Damme reminded her Twitter followers about her party's manifesto launch on February 23.
The event will be held at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg.
23 February. DA Manifesto Launch. It’s on. pic.twitter.com/T92vxO9JiF— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 6, 2019
Van Damme also posted photos of her interactions with women who live in a hostel in Alexandra ahead of the big event as she tries to drum up support for the main opposition party.
Today was perhaps the most heart-wrenching day I have ever experienced as a politician. Visited a women’s hostel in Alex. It is mostly inhabited by Gogos and young children they look after. pic.twitter.com/1n795ER2y3— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 7, 2019