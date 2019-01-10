Politics

84 new political parties hoping for your vote in May elections

10 January 2019 - 13:22 By Amil Umraw
A mother and a child walk past a discarded ballot box at a polling booth in Vuwani, Limpopo. The IEC says 285 parties are expected to contest the national poll. File image
None A mother and a child walk past a discarded ballot box at a polling booth in Vuwani, Limpopo. The IEC says 285 parties are expected to contest the national poll. File image
Image: REUTERS

South Africans will be spoilt for choice, with no fewer than 285 parties on the ballot paper when they take to the polls in May.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced on Thursday that it had received 47 political party applications, bringing the total of registered national political parties ahead of the elections to 285.

Speaking at the launch of the IEC’s election campaign in Midrand on Thursday, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the commission was processing a further 37 new applications - putting the number of new parties at 84.

SA's economic growth hinges on looming poll

The elections, Eskom and the weather will affect the economy
Business
4 days ago

"Over the past 18 months, the IEC has been hard at work laying the groundwork for this year’s elections. The first major task has been to update the voters’ roll in line with a ruling by the Constitutional Court," he said.

"We are also providing for a structured process for anyone, including political parties, to raise objections to people on the roll.

"There are also amendments that allow for the further use of technology to facilitate access to and interaction with the IEC."

Mamabolo said there has been a significant improvement in collecting the data of voters on the roll. In March 2016, the IEC had the addresses for only 8.4-million of the 26-million voters on the roll. He said that figure now stands at 21.5-million, which represents 83% of the total number of voters.

The final voter registration weekend is on January 26-27. South Africans are expected to go to the polls in May.

READ MORE:

Mark these dates if you're planning to vote in the 2019 elections

These are the important dates to mark on the calendar ahead of the 2019 elections.
Politics
2 days ago

ANC unfazed by splinter parties, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday the ANC was unfazed by the formation of new parties by former members wanting to challenge the governing ...
Politics
1 day ago

Durban, KZN to hit the jackpot as ANC descends for 'mother of all rallies'

The ANC’s 107th birthday bash and the party’s election manifesto launch will add to KZN's coffers.
Politics
1 hour ago

Mzwanele Manyi announced as policy chief of pro-Zuma party, ATM

Former cabinet spokesman Mzwanele Manyi has been unveiled as the new policy chief of the pro-Jacob Zuma party, the African Transformation Movement.
Politics
20 hours ago

'Ramaphosa can't defeat me' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng to launch political party

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has repeated his desire to occupy office in the Union Buildings. He is planning to launch his own political ...
Politics
29 days ago

Most read

  1. The GOOD, the ATM and the African Content among your poll choices Politics
  2. 84 new political parties hoping for your vote in May elections Politics
  3. 'Pay for yourselves or watch on TV' - ANC Western Cape won't be sending ... Politics
  4. ANC's Thuma Mina campaign a tool to loot public funds, claims IFP Politics
  5. Durban, KZN to hit the jackpot as ANC descends for 'mother of all rallies' Politics

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X