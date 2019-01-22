State capture: Zondo warns media on premature coverage of testimony

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday issued a stern warning to media houses not to publish details of affidavits before the state capture commission has heard them presented as evidence.

Zondo, who chairs the inquiry, said there was no reason why newspapers could not wait for testimony to be heard by the commission. The warning came after some newspapers reported on the affidavit of former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the weekend.

Zondo was speaking before Agrizzi took the stand at the commission on Tuesday.

"This past Sunday, a number of newspapers carried articles concerning evidence that Agrizzi, who was already giving evidence before this commission, was yet to give. It would appear that certain newspapers had access to a copy of Agrizzi’s affidavit that is before the commission. In some cases, it may be that they did not have access to the affidavit itself, but were given information relating to the contents of Agrizzi’s affidavit by certain people," Zondo said.