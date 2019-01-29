Surge of youth registrations - but millions still not enrolled for poll

More than half a million people who registered to vote in this year's general elections this past weekend are young people.

This is according to the CEO of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Sy Mamabolo, who was briefing the media in Cape Town on the outcomes of the final voter registration drive that took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Mamabolo said there were now 26,727,921 names on the voters' roll, with 703,794 having registered at the weekend.

"Most encouragingly, of the 703,794 new registrations more than 81% (574,899) are under 30. This means that the youth have heeded the call to register," said Mamabolo.